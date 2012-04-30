GloFo Fab 8 adds TSV processing tools

At its Fab 8 campus in Saratoga County, NY, Globalfoundries has begun installation of a special set of production tools to create Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs) in semiconductor wafers processed on its 20nm technology platform.

“To help address these challenges on new silicon nodes, we are engaging early with partners to jointly develop packaging solutions that will enable the next wave of innovation in the industry,” said Gregg Bartlett, chief technology officer of Globalfoundries.



“Our approach is broad and collaborative, giving customers maximum choice and flexibility, while delivering cost savings, faster time-to-volume, and a reduction in the technical risk associated with developing new technologies. With the installation of TSV capabilities for 20nm technology in Fab 8, we are adding an important capability that will be supplemented by our joint development and manufacturing partnerships with companies across the semiconductor ecosystem, from design to assembly and test.”



The first full-flow silicon with TSVs is expected to start running at Fab 8 in Q3 2012.