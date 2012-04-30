Enter the Exynos 4 Quad

Samsungs new Galaxy smartphone will be twice as powerful as its predecessor. Thanks to a new chip.

Samsung's new Galaxy S smartphone — rumoured to be introduced next week — is said to house a brand new chip: the Exynos 4 Quad. Based on the ARM Cortex A9, the chip is said to runs at 1.4 gigahertz and is designed to enable 3-D games and 1080p video recording and play-back. Add 4.6-inch display with a 1280-by-720 pixel resolution, as well as an 8-megapixel camera and LTE support and you have a pretty good smartphone, right?



However, the Exynos 4 Quad has one exciting feature that tops all the rest. It has twice the processing capability of its dual-core predecessor, but consumes 20 percent less power. If you believe Samsung that is.