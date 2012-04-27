Alliance Memory partners with Avnet

Alliance Memory signed a distribution agreement with Avnet Electronics Marketing Asia.

Under the terms of the agreement, Avnet Electronics Marketing will offer Alliance Memory's entire lineup of SRAMs and DRAMs to customers in the Asia-Pacific region.



"We are excited that Avnet Electronics Marketing Asia recognizes our legacy SRAMs and DRAMs as valuable additions to their product lineup," said Dan Gilbert, vice president of sales for Alliance Memory. "Through this partnership, we now have a powerful sales team of more than 3,000 people in 51 offices in the Asia-Pacific region alone. With Avnet also distributing our products within the U.S. market, we expect to raise the profile of our solutions significantly in a number of key industries."