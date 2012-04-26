Fujitsu announces new VP

Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe yesterday announced that Takeyuki Inoue has been appointed Vice President and Board Member, effective April 1, 2012.

He succeeds Joji Murakami, who will return to Japan to work as an advisor for Fujitsu for a further year before then taking his well-deserved retirement after 36 years with Fujitsu.



In 2004, Takeyuki Inoue was appointed Director of the in-house LSI Development Division, where he led development of Server and Network LSI. In 2008, he was appointed General Manager of the High Performance LSI Division, where he was responsible for driving development of petascale LSI computing and 100G optical network ASICs.



“I am delighted to assume this new role at Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe,” said Takeyuki Inoue. “My mission at FSEU will be to leverage the industry-leading technologies and capabilities of the Fujitsu Semiconductor group to nurture both European and global business. To best serve our customers, we need to combine our advanced semiconductor solutions with similarly advanced software tools and support. In other words, we need to pursue our strategy of offering ‘right-sized’ solutions perfectly matched to our customers’ needs. And as one of the world’s leading technology companies, we are well-positioned to continue doing just that.”