Components | April 26, 2012
Chip market spurred by tablet demand
Strong ongoing consumer demand for wireless products like cellphones and media tablets has prompted a 1 percentage point upgrade in the growth outlook for the overall semiconductor industry in 2012, according to a report from information and analystics provider IHS.
Global semiconductor revenue is expected to reach an estimated $324.6 billion in 2012, up 4.3 percent from $311.4 billion last year. This represents a slight increase compared to the previous IHS forecast of 3.3 percent issued in January.
Growth this year will improve on the tepid 1 percent expansion of 2011, with all indications pointing to an industry poised to regain its footing as the overall global economy stabilizes.
Barring an unforeseen economic slump in world markets or grave missteps by the industry, revenue should continue to climb during the next few years, hitting approximately $412.8 billion by 2016, as shown in the figure below.
“Semiconductor revenue growth is expected to rise in 2012 compared to last year as consumers begin to believe that the global economic recovery is for real,” said Len Jelinek, director and chief analyst of semiconductor manufacturing at IHS.
“The biggest drivers of demand will be consumer-oriented products from the wireless semiconductor segment, such as smartphones and media tablets. The iPhone and iPad from Apple Inc. are perpetual best-sellers in their category, but a swarm of competing products will also help enlarge the total pool of offerings and thus increase sales. In particular, semiconductor suppliers can anticipate an exceptionally robust third quarter this year in preparation for strong holiday sell-through.”
Meanwhile, the ultrabook platform will have only a minimal impact in driving sales revenue in 2012 for the massive semiconductor market, even though the long-term growth potential of the product is strong. But with the introduction of Windows 8 by Microsoft Corp. and touch-screen capability for the operating system later this year, ultrabooks will have the potential to become a key market revenue driver in 2013.
The three major areas of strength for the semiconductor industry this year will be NAND flash, logic application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) and microprocessors (MPU). The revenue increases in NAND and logic ASICs are a result of expected higher sales from tablets and smartphones, while the revenue expansion in MPUs will be driven by renewed growth in notebooks and the gradual emergence of ultrabooks.
Inventory challenges remain; reductions needed
Although semiconductor suppliers have reduced their inventory by 7.5 percent over the last six months, total inventory remains at high levels both in terms of aggregate dollar value as well as in days of inventory. As a result, the industry remains in a tenuous position. Further reductions are necessary for manufacturers to experience sustained demand, and companies must continue to monitor inventory levels closely to reduce them through the first half of the year.
The largest portion of inventory is held by integrated device manufacturers (IDM)—the companies that both design and manufacture their own semiconductor chips. By tradition, IDMs do not reduce inventory as aggressively as fabless semiconductor companies—the firms that undertake chip production for clients that do not have their own factories. This is partly because IDMs have larger product portfolios, and also because IDMs believe that in good times they will be able to reduce inventory much more quickly.
Since the end of the second quarter of 2011, IDMs have reduced their inventory by only 5.4 percent—a minimal count when one considers that IDMs on average hold between 77 and 79 percent of finished goods inventory.
Sustainable growth will not occur until the industry reduces total inventory by at least another 5 percent, IHS believes.
Growth this year will improve on the tepid 1 percent expansion of 2011, with all indications pointing to an industry poised to regain its footing as the overall global economy stabilizes.
Barring an unforeseen economic slump in world markets or grave missteps by the industry, revenue should continue to climb during the next few years, hitting approximately $412.8 billion by 2016, as shown in the figure below.
“Semiconductor revenue growth is expected to rise in 2012 compared to last year as consumers begin to believe that the global economic recovery is for real,” said Len Jelinek, director and chief analyst of semiconductor manufacturing at IHS.
“The biggest drivers of demand will be consumer-oriented products from the wireless semiconductor segment, such as smartphones and media tablets. The iPhone and iPad from Apple Inc. are perpetual best-sellers in their category, but a swarm of competing products will also help enlarge the total pool of offerings and thus increase sales. In particular, semiconductor suppliers can anticipate an exceptionally robust third quarter this year in preparation for strong holiday sell-through.”
Meanwhile, the ultrabook platform will have only a minimal impact in driving sales revenue in 2012 for the massive semiconductor market, even though the long-term growth potential of the product is strong. But with the introduction of Windows 8 by Microsoft Corp. and touch-screen capability for the operating system later this year, ultrabooks will have the potential to become a key market revenue driver in 2013.
The three major areas of strength for the semiconductor industry this year will be NAND flash, logic application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) and microprocessors (MPU). The revenue increases in NAND and logic ASICs are a result of expected higher sales from tablets and smartphones, while the revenue expansion in MPUs will be driven by renewed growth in notebooks and the gradual emergence of ultrabooks.
Inventory challenges remain; reductions needed
Although semiconductor suppliers have reduced their inventory by 7.5 percent over the last six months, total inventory remains at high levels both in terms of aggregate dollar value as well as in days of inventory. As a result, the industry remains in a tenuous position. Further reductions are necessary for manufacturers to experience sustained demand, and companies must continue to monitor inventory levels closely to reduce them through the first half of the year.
The largest portion of inventory is held by integrated device manufacturers (IDM)—the companies that both design and manufacture their own semiconductor chips. By tradition, IDMs do not reduce inventory as aggressively as fabless semiconductor companies—the firms that undertake chip production for clients that do not have their own factories. This is partly because IDMs have larger product portfolios, and also because IDMs believe that in good times they will be able to reduce inventory much more quickly.
Since the end of the second quarter of 2011, IDMs have reduced their inventory by only 5.4 percent—a minimal count when one considers that IDMs on average hold between 77 and 79 percent of finished goods inventory.
Sustainable growth will not occur until the industry reduces total inventory by at least another 5 percent, IHS believes.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments