© Anglia Components | April 25, 2012
ADI partners with Anglia to grow UK and Ireland sales
Analog Devices has appointed Anglia as a UK & Ireland distributor.
Carsten Suckrow, Analog Devices VP of Sales for EMEA said, “Analog Devices believes it has a substantial opportunity to increase its share of the European semiconductor market, and Anglia has convincingly demonstrated that as a channel partner they can make a real and substantial contribution towards achieving this objective.”
He continued, “Anglia has shown that they have a real and deep understanding of Analog Devices’ key focus markets including industrial process control, metering systems and instrumentation. They have exceptionally strong relationships with UK customers in these and other sectors. Anglia’s technical support is particularly impressive. Their strong team of Field Applications Engineers work closely alongside customers’ design teams to ensure that their design goals are achieved.”
Commenting on the announcement, Steve Rawlins, CEO of Anglia said, “Analog Devices is a true world leader and their technology dominates key areas such as data converters. This appointment gives us a full portfolio of analog and power components to take to our customers.”
He added, “Anglia will invest substantially to ensure that we continue to exceed the expectations of our customers and suppliers in the context of this substantial expansion in our portfolio. This investment will include doubling our team of Field Application Engineers, who will all be trained by Analog Devices to an exceptional standard to ensure that they understand the portfolio fully and in depth, providing world class design support for our customers. We will also be putting in a very substantial profile of stock at our UK Distribution Centre to support demand on the franchise.”
Photo: Left to right; Steve Rawlins, CEO, Anglia; Shalini Palmer, Regional Sales Director, Analog Devices Inc.; John Bowman, Marketing Director – Semiconductors, Anglia; Dr Carsten Suckrow, Vice President – European Sales, Analog Devices Inc.; David Pearson, Technical Director, Anglia; Pascal Cerruti, Marketing Communications and PR Director, Analog Devices Inc.
