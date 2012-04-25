Components | April 25, 2012
Broadcom with 100 Gbps full duplex network processor
Broadcom markets a 100 Gbps full duplex network processor unit (NPU). The fully programmable BCM88030 family comes with 64 custom processors running at 1GHz, delivering more than 2X the throughput of any NPU on the market.
In 2012, the number of connected devices is set to exceed the world's population with an estimated 7 billion devices connected to the network. By 2015, 90 percent of content viewed on mobile devices will be streaming video and application downloads are expected to reach 47 billion per year.
To satisfy this overwhelming appetite for bandwidth, service providers around the globe are racing to transform their networks by adopting higher bandwidth links. Analysts estimate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 170 percent from 2011 to 2016 for 100G Ethernet ports as service providers rush to meet this demand.
The BCM88030 NPU family includes a proprietary algorithmic look up engine using low cost DDR-3 DRAM that enables massive scale for Layer 2, IPv4 and IPv6 tables while significantly reducing system cost. Algorithmic on-chip access control list (ACL) capability is available along with seamless expansion using Broadcom's NL566xx knowledge based processor (KBP).
Toshio Suzuki, General Manager, IP Network Division, NEC Corporation, states: "Our service provider customers are demanding high density 100GbE platforms over the next year. Only Broadcom's BCM88030 100GbE NPU provides us with the performance and density to meet these stringent requirements in a fully-programmable solution. Broadcom's BCM88030 100GbE NPU is unmatched in its ability to provide us with the flexibility to meet the constantly changing demands of our customers as well as the performance to drive line rate 100GbE full-duplex performance in a single device."
Key Features:
Availability
The BCM88030 family consists of three devices, including the 100 Gbps BCM88038 NPU, the 50 Gbps BCM88034 NPU and the BCM88032 24 Gbps NPU. All devices are now sampling with production volume slated for the second half of 2012.
- 64 custom processors operating at 1GHz provide 100GbE carrier switching and routing with full programmability
- Advanced software development environment and feature-rich carrier Ethernet switch/router application
- Proprietary look-up algorithm utilizes low-cost DDR3 DRAM for highly scalable MAC & IP tables
- Integrated OA&M engine, 1588 timing and synchronous Ethernet, 10GbE SerDes and 1/10/40/100GbE Ethernet MACs
- Seamless integration with XLP multi-core processors
