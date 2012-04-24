Rambus: revenue down 25% sequentially

Rambus Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2012. Revenue for the first quarter of 2012 was $62.9 million, down 25% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2011.

This quarter-over-quarter decline was primarily due to recognition of one-time royalty revenue during the fourth quarter of 2011 from a licensing agreement with Broadcom and lower royalties reported by certain licensees, due to seasonality.



This decline was partially offset by a new patent license agreement signed with MediaTek in the first quarter of 2012. As compared to the first quarter of 2011, revenue was up 1% primarily due to the complete allocation of Samsung’s quarterly license payment to revenue since the second quarter of 2011 and revenue recognized from various new patent license agreements signed in the past year.



The increased revenue is also due to revenue from patent license agreements resulting from the acquisition of Cryptography Research Inc., partially offset by lower royalties reported by certain licensees, and expiration of a patent license agreement in the second quarter of 2011.



Total operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2012 were $80.4 million, which included general litigation expenses of $4.1 million, $6.7 million of stock-based compensation expenses and $14.9 million related to deal costs, retention bonuses and amortization expenses for business acquisitions which occurred during the past twelve months.



This is compared to total operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2011 of $101.5 million, which included general litigation expenses of $16.8 million, $6.5 million of stock-based compensation expenses, $13.5 million for previous stock-based compensation restatement and related legal expenses, and $13.1 million related to retention bonuses and amortization expenses from the acquisition of CRI.



Total operating costs and expenses in the first quarter of 2011 were $54.2 million, which included general litigation expenses of $9.2 million, $7.3 million of stock-based compensation expenses, $1.2 million for previous stock-based compensation restatement and related legal expenses, and a $6.2 million credit for gain from the Samsung settlement.



Net loss for the first quarter of 2012 was $27.9 million as compared to net loss of $28.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and net loss of $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2011. Diluted net loss per share for the first quarter of 2012 was $0.25 as compared to net loss per share of $0.26 in the fourth quarter of 2011 and net loss per share of $0.04 in the first quarter of 2011.