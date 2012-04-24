ARM and MStar extend relationship

MStar has licensed the ARM Cortex-A9 MPCore and ARM926EJ-S processors, in addition to a range of ARM system IP for use in smart-TVs, set-top-boxes (STBs) and smartphones.

MStar is already a licensee of the ARM Mali-400 MP Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), which is used in mass production for MStar smart-TV system-on-chip (SoC) solutions. By extending its ARM IP portfolio MStar will be able to provide solutions featuring a range of feature-rich ARM technology.



The agreement includes a license for the ARM CoreSight Design Kit. CoreSight System IP will allow MStar SoC designers to optimize their high performance SoC designs using ARM debug and trace technology. This decreases development time and mitigates risks associated with smart system design.



"As a leading supplier of application processors, MStar has an in-depth understanding of what the present and future requirements are for key markets, such as smart-TVs and smartphones,“ commented WK Chia, vice president of research and development, MStar. "Our deepening relationship with ARM, through this new license for the Cortex-A9 processor and other advanced IP, will enable us to provide our customers with high-performance, energy-efficient solutions. MStar SoC solutions based on a wide range of ARM processor, GPU and system IP will be available soon and address consumer demand for advanced user experiences."



"As consumers expect their world to be at their fingertips, they demand advanced user experiences from manufacturers of the latest smart-TVs and smartphones," said Simon Segars, executive vice president and general manager, processor and physical IP divisions, ARM. "MStar is able to provide OEMs with the latest SoC solutions to address these markets using our highly successful Cortex processor, Mali GPU and CoreSight system IP. We value the innovation that the deepening relationship between the two companies has encouraged and look forward to continuing to work with MStar.”