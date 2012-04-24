e2v aerospace and defense releases QP54AC646 to production

e2v aerospace and defense's hi-rel semiconductor operation in Santa Clara has completed full qualification of the QP54AC646 octal transceiver/register, with three-state outputs.

This product has been fully re-engineered and manufactured on a mainstream CMOS process, and approved for compliance to the DLA Standard Microcircuit Drawing (SMD). This product serves as a drop-in replacement for the National/Fairchild/RCA 54AC646 device used in key mil/aero applications.



“With the addition of the QP54AC646, e2v aerospace and defense has added another DLA compliant device to our catalog of over 3,700 products”, said Ron Miller, Corporate VP of e2v aerospace and defense. “This octal transceiver was previously discontinued and unavailable, yet still in demand by mission-critical aerospace and defense programs. Our qualification and continued manufacturing of this device allows extended program lifetimes without costly system redesigns.”



The QP54AC646 is available in three package options: a 24-pin 300-mil ceramic DIP, a 28-pin ceramic LCC, and a 24-pin ceramic flatpack, all manufactured in compliance with the latest revision of MIL-PRF-38535, making them ideally suited for military temperature applications. The QP54AC646 is available as a MIL-STD-883 device or in compliance with the applicable DLA SMD# 5962-89682.