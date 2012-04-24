Revenue down 8% YoY for TI

Texas Instruments Inc. announced first-quarter revenue of $3.12 billion, net income of $265 million and earnings per share of 22 cents.

1Q12 additional financial information

Outlook

Revenue: $3.22 – 3.48 billion

Earnings per share: $0.30 – 0.38

The second quarter's results will be negatively affected by about $100 million of acquisition charges and about $10 million of restructuring charges. Combined, these items will impact EPS by about 6 cents.

R&D expense: $2.0 billion

Capital expenditures: $0.7 billion

Depreciation: $1.0 billion

Annual effective tax rate: 28%

The tax rate estimate is based on current tax law and does not assume reinstatement of the federal R&D tax credit, which expired at the end of 2011.

"As we expected, our business cycle bottomed in the first quarter, and early signs of growth began to emerge," said Rich Templeton, TI's chairman, president and CEO. "Orders were up 13 percent, and backlog is growing again. Particularly encouraging is the breadth of increased orders across geographical regions and markets, including the industrial sector."Sales in our Analog segment were about level with the prior quarter. We continue to make progress with Silicon Valley Analog, formerly National Semiconductor, as this product line gains traction with customers and holds a strong position in the important industrial market. Sales in Embedded Processing were up 7 percent led by growth in the automotive and communications infrastructure markets. Sales in our Wireless segment declined sharply as we entered the final phase of our exit from baseband products, which were less than 3 percent of total sales in the quarter. We are expanding the reach of our Wireless segment into multiple markets and experiencing strong diversity in our design-ins."We're poised for growth and share gains as markets rebound. Our product portfolio is strong, and our design position with customers is excellent. Our inventory is well-staged, and production in our factories is ramping. Our teams are confident and hungry, and we expect 2012 to be a good year for growth."Total acquisition-related charges associated with TI's September 2011 acquisition of National Semiconductor are $174 million in the first quarter. These charges include $21 million in cost of revenue associated with the contract termination of a distributor. The remainder, $153 million, includes amortization of intangibles, retention bonuses and other items. Results also include $10 million of restructuring charges associated with the planned closings of two older factories announced in January 2012.Revenue in the quarter includes insurance proceeds of about $65 million related to interruption of TI's business operations as a result of the 2011 Japan earthquake.Compared with a year ago, lower gross profit in the quarter primarily reflects lower revenue. Compared with the fourth quarter, lower gross profit reflects lower revenue, which was partially offset by lower charges to cost of revenue related to the National acquisition and an increase in insurance proceeds.Operating profit declined from a year ago primarily due to lower gross profit, total acquisition-related charges and higher operating expenses due to the inclusion of Silicon Valley Analog. Compared with the prior quarter, operating profit was higher primarily due to lower restructuring charges and lower total acquisition-related charges.Orders were $3.24 billion, down 9 percent from the year-ago quarter and up 13 percent from the prior quarter.Inventory was $1.85 billion at the end of the quarter, up $175 million from a year ago and $65 million from the prior quarter. The increase was due to the company building inventory to support higher anticipated demand in future quarters.Capital expenditures were $103 million in the quarter compared with $194 million a year ago and $152 million in the prior quarter. Capital expenditures in the quarter were primarily for assembly/test and wafer manufacturing equipment.The company used $300 million to repay its commercial paper borrowings, reducing the outstanding commercial paper obligation to $700 million.The company used $300 million in the quarter to repurchase 9.1 million shares of its common stock and paid dividends of $195 million.For the second quarter of 2012, TI expects:For the full year of 2012, TI continues to expect approximately the following: