Mouser and Osram Opto expand distribution

Mouser Electronics expands its agreement with Osram Opto Semiconductors into Asia.

“We are pleased to now offer design engineers across Asia the highly innovative lighting solutions from Osram Opto Semiconductors,” says Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser Vice President of APAC Business. “Osram Opto Semiconductors is known as a world leader in the production of LED and IRED products. They pride themselves in having trend-setting technologies that are shaping the future of lighting. Both our existing and new customers will benefit greatly from this expanded agreement.”



“Asia is a dynamic and fast growing region full of business opportunities. We look forward to tapping these opportunities by expanding our engagement with Mouser in the region. The extension of our distribution agreement with Mouser to Asia will be beneficial to our customers, especially for solid state lighting customers who are geographically scattering across the whole region, and is also a natural expansion of our business,” said Louis Lam, Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Osram Opto Semiconductors.