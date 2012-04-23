China’s SICMicro selects MIPS processor IPs

SICMicro selected MIPS32 processor cores for the new generation of its highly-secure decoder SoCs for China’s rapidly-growing ABS-S set-top box market.

“We are committed to providing our customers throughout China with the most comprehensive, reliable and secure solutions for satellite and terrestrial broadcasting,” said Yidong Li, vice president of marketing and sales, SICMicro. “After careful deliberation, we made the strategic business decision to select a MIPS processor as our application platform of choice for our advanced set-top box SoC.”



“SICMicro is an emerging provider of advanced SoCs for the high-growth set-top box market in China, and we’re delighted to play a significant role in the development of its next-generation chipsets,” said Gideon Intrater, vice president of marketing, MIPS Technologies. “We look forward to a mutually successful collaboration as MIPS continues to extend our considerable presence in Greater China.”