Components | April 23, 2012
Renesas tops, while Freescale slips
Renesas Electronics retained a 14 percent market share in the automotive semiconductor market—four percent ahead of its nearest rivals.
Renesas Electronics overcame the challenges of the March 2011 Tohoku Pacific coast earthquake in Japan, that had disrupted key front end fabrication operations, in order to retain a 14 percent market share in the automotive semiconductor market—four percent ahead of its nearest rivals, according to the Strategy Analytics Automotive Electronics service report, “Automotive Semiconductor Vendor 2011 Vendor Market Shares.” At the same time, Freescale lost its number three automotive position to ST Microelectronics.
After the Tohoku Pacific coast earthquake, strenuous Renesas Electronics recovery efforts to restart key automotive semiconductor front end manufacturing plants helped minimize damage to 2011 revenues. Renesas lost some ground to rivals, but in the end retained its number one position, with sales of just over $3 billion.
The year 2011 brought particularly strong growth in demand for power analog semiconductors. This assisted major power analog semiconductor supplier ST Microelectronics to overtake digital semiconductor biased Freescale. According to analysis from Strategy Analytics, automotive semiconductor vendor annual revenues increased 11 percent to $23 billion in 2011.
The top five semiconductor vendors for 2011 are now
According to Chris Webber, Vice President of the Strategy Analytics Global Automotive Practice, “Automotive semiconductor vendors faced a variety of major regional challenges to demand growth in 2011, including the Japan earthquake, the Euro-zone debt crisis and floods in Thailand. Nevertheless, these vendors turned in healthy double digit revenue growth. This highlights the strategic value of semiconductors in the automotive sector, where electronics penetration into vehicles is set to drive semiconductor demand even further over the next five years and beyond.”
After the Tohoku Pacific coast earthquake, strenuous Renesas Electronics recovery efforts to restart key automotive semiconductor front end manufacturing plants helped minimize damage to 2011 revenues. Renesas lost some ground to rivals, but in the end retained its number one position, with sales of just over $3 billion.
The year 2011 brought particularly strong growth in demand for power analog semiconductors. This assisted major power analog semiconductor supplier ST Microelectronics to overtake digital semiconductor biased Freescale. According to analysis from Strategy Analytics, automotive semiconductor vendor annual revenues increased 11 percent to $23 billion in 2011.
The top five semiconductor vendors for 2011 are now
- Renesas
- Infineon
- STMicroelectronics
- Freescale
- NXP
According to Chris Webber, Vice President of the Strategy Analytics Global Automotive Practice, “Automotive semiconductor vendors faced a variety of major regional challenges to demand growth in 2011, including the Japan earthquake, the Euro-zone debt crisis and floods in Thailand. Nevertheless, these vendors turned in healthy double digit revenue growth. This highlights the strategic value of semiconductors in the automotive sector, where electronics penetration into vehicles is set to drive semiconductor demand even further over the next five years and beyond.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments