Bright red quarter for AMD

AMD announced revenue for the first quarter of 2012 of $1.59 billion, net loss of $590 million, or $0.80 per share, and operating loss of $580 million. The company reported non-GAAP net income of $92 million, or $0.12 per share, and non-GAAP operating income of $138 million.First quarter non-GAAP net income excludes: the previously disclosed charge of $703 million for a limited waiver of exclusivity of certain 28 nanometer (nm) APU products from Globalfoundries Inc. (GF) related to the 2012 Amendment to the Wafer Supply Agreement; amortization of acquired intangible assets of $1 million; a restructuring charge of $8 million; SeaMicro, Inc. (SeaMicro) acquisition costs of $6 million, and a tax benefit related to the SeaMicro acquisition of $36 million."AMD delivered solid results in the first quarter as we remain focused on improving our execution, delivering innovative products, and building a company around a strategy to deliver strong cash flow and earnings growth," said Rory Read, AMD president and CEO. "A complete top-to-bottom introduction of new APU offerings, combined with ample product supply resulting from continued progress with our manufacturing partners, positions us to win and grow."AMD expects revenue to increase 3 percent, plus or minus 3 percent, sequentially for the second quarter of 2012.