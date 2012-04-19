TriQuint signs U.S. Army agreement

TriQuint Semiconductor has signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL) to explore and fabricate new high-frequency and mixed signal ICs based on TriQuint GaN technology

The new agreement leverages technology TriQuint created through on-going R&D programs. This GaN process has been utilized in Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) initiatives, including the Nitride Electronic NeXt-Generation (NEXT) program that TriQuint now leads.



“Creative partnerships through Cooperative Research and Development Agreements encourage outside businesses and university organizations to share in the discovery of and investment in technologies. In this case, ARL is leveraging industrial fabrication capabilities allowing ARL to maximize its return on investment,” said John Miller, Army Research Laboratory Director. “These advanced IC processes, coupled with ARL’s design expertise, could lead to innovations and advancements in both military and consumer applications in communications, radar and electronic warfare.”



“TriQuint’s gallium nitride research leads the industry. This new CRADA is another example of ways that our work in one program benefits other DoD agencies and service branches. We will provide access to our extensive development capabilities and the ARL will provide designs and test circuits in support of their advanced programs,” said James L. Klein, TriQuint Vice President and General Manager for Defense Products and Foundry Services.



TriQuint’s new agreement with the ARL is designed to stimulate high performance monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) development. The ARL’s design and testing capabilities will be leveraged with TriQuint’s MMIC fabrication, testing and packaging expertise. Both TriQuint and ARL researchers will work towards identifying circuits of mutual interest that have the potential to advance state-of-the-art design programs.