TowerJazz and NeoFidelity partner

TowerJazz and NeoFidelity Inc. announce mass production of a full digital audio amplifier for LCD slim TVs supplying Korean companies Samsung and LG.

NeoFidelity successfully began production in November 2011 and demand is steadily increasing. By shifting its production from a 0.16-micron process to TowerJazz’s 0.13- micron technology, NeoFidelity was able to realize an advantage in cost competitiveness. In addition, NeoFidelity is able to leverage TowerJazz’s powerful set of design kits, accurate models and comprehensive analog IP portfolio.



“We are excited about producing digital audio amps for Samsung and LG on TowerJazz’s 0.13- micron technology CMOS platform. We have been very pleased with the dedicated support of TowerJazz, especially from their local Korean office,” said Lee Ducksoo, Neofidelity’s Chief Executive Officer. “NeoFidelity shifted to TowerJazz to enhance the competitiveness of our full digital audio amplifier. As we expand our market to overseas and diversify our products’ roadmap, we look forward to continue working with TowerJazz.”



“NeoFidelity has been focused on high end audio amps for a good decade and is the true expert with a unique solution. We are very excited to be chosen as their strategic partner not only for the audio amp market, but also for many other devices that will increase our technology offerings and capabilities as well as expand our market share in various applications," said Michael Song, Korea Country Manager, TowerJazz.