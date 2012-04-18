NXP appoints management team member

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has appointed Dave French as EVP and GM for BU Portable & Computing.

NXP's High Performance Mixed Signal Business Unit will be split into two separate units: BU Industrial & Infrastructure and BU Portable & Computing.



"We are excited to see Dave join NXP. We believe that through these changes, we will be able to increase our focus on, and support of our customers across the portfolio," said Rick Clemmer, CEO, NXP Semiconductors. "We are making these changes in order to better support our customers. The European based businesses have technology and customer platform based segments with long-term revenue stream; with their main focus on industrial & infrastructure applications based on our strong competencies in RF, Audio and Power. By contrast our US based businesses are centered on quick-turn, high volume businesses and their main focus is on portable, computing and distribution."



Alexander Everke, Executive Vice President and General Manager based in Europe will lead the Industrial & Infrastructure Business Unit which incorporates business lines High Performance RF, Power & Lighting, TV Front End and Emerging Business.



Dave French will serve as the Executive Vice President and General Manager for the Portable & Computing Business Unit, which incorporates the business lines Microcontrollers, Interface Products and Logic. Dave French will be a member of the NXP Management Team and will be based in NXP's San Jose office.



"I am excited to join such a dynamic and global organization, and I look forward to spending more time working with key customers and supporting our US team to drive further business growth," said Dave French, EVP and GM for BU Portable & Computing, NXP Semiconductors.