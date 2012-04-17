Components | April 17, 2012
Alliance Memory expands in Europe
Alliance Memory appoints Jan Ornjager as Regional Manager, Nordic
In a move to strengthen its sales support for the European market, Alliance Memory today announced that the company has named Jan Ornjager as regional manager, Nordic. In his new role, Ornjager will be responsible for business development, and customer and engineering support for the company's legacy SRAM and DRAM products.
Ornjager has 40 years of experience in research development, engineering, sales, and marketing in the electronics industry, and has held a variety of positions from field application engineer to sales manager. Before joining Alliance Memory, he founded Jaleco Nordic, a global supplier of electronic components. Previously, as sales manager for Flextronics Semiconductor, he established the company's sales office in the Nordic region.
"Jan has a vast amount of experience in the electronics industry, and when it comes to semiconductors, he has consistently demonstrated strong technical competence in sales, marketing, and business development," said Dan Gilbert, vice president of sales at Alliance Memory. "Jan has worked with Alliance Memory in the past as a sales representative for the Nordic region, and we are happy to welcome him back. We wish him every success in his new role."
"It's great to be back with Alliance Memory, and to have this opportunity to build upon existing and new business opportunities for the Nordic region," said Ornjager. "I look forward to working closely with our customers in the region to meet their needs for legacy SRAM and synchronous DRAM products."
Ornjager attended Tekniska Realskolan Stockholm and Tekniska Institutet Stockholm. He is based in Stockholm and reports to Sue Macedo, sales director, Europe.
