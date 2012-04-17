3M invests in Zephyr Technology

3M New Ventures, the corporate venture organization of 3M, has invested in Zephyr Technology.

Stefan Gabriel, president of 3M New Ventures said, “Measuring the performance and condition of people, workers, and patients is becoming increasingly important from a safety and performance standpoint.”



“We look forward to collaborating with Zephyr Technology to bring unique applications of physiological and biomechanical sensing and monitoring to our products that further enhance the safety and well-being of our customers across the markets we serve,” added Bob Anderson, vice president and general manager, 3M Security Systems Division.



“We see 3M as an important strategic investment and collaboration partner and are excited to explore growth opportunities in new markets where physiological status monitoring can be combined with existing and new 3M products and markets to create opportunities for both companies,” said Brian Russell, founder and CEO of Zephyr Technology.