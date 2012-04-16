Components | April 16, 2012
AMD and PTC team up
AMD and PTC team up to provide advanced graphics performance in Creo Parametric 2.0
AMD announced its collaboration with PTC to enable 900% faster performance in 3D transparency in PTC Creo Parametric 2.0 and shaded 3D frame rates and interactivity by over 4X on AMD FirePro professional graphics cards.
"The latest AMD FirePro professional graphics cards and drivers have been specifically engineered to enhance the productivity of PTC Creo Parametric 2.0 users," said Antoine Reymond, senior strategic alliance manager, Workstation Graphics, AMD. "Technical designers rely on software and hardware tools to optimize their workflow and enable them to effectively design without performance bottlenecks. Our collaboration with PTC helps ensure design professionals using AMD FirePro professional graphics cards will experience a significant boost in performance, resulting in superior productivity and design intuition."
Through this collaborative process, AMD and PTC developed an ultra-fast GPU-accelerated 3D transparency mode for Creo Parametric 2.0, as well as GPU-accelerated OpenGL functions, which deliver always-on 3D interactivity increases for Creo users. For design professionals using PTC Creo Parametric 2.0, these innovations are designed to improve decision-making effectiveness, increase workflow efficiencies and build overall awareness throughout the design process.
"PTC and the AMD FirePro team have collaborated to deliver Creo graphics performance and workflow optimizations to help designers create, innovate and deliver products that meet their customers' needs," said Brian Thompson, vice president, MCAD Product Management at PTC. "The new performance enhancements in Creo Parametric 2.0 include GPU-accelerated transparency and 3D viewport performance enhancements. AMD FirePro professional performance-optimized graphics cards and drivers help users fully realize the power of Creo 2.0."
"The latest AMD FirePro professional graphics cards and drivers have been specifically engineered to enhance the productivity of PTC Creo Parametric 2.0 users," said Antoine Reymond, senior strategic alliance manager, Workstation Graphics, AMD. "Technical designers rely on software and hardware tools to optimize their workflow and enable them to effectively design without performance bottlenecks. Our collaboration with PTC helps ensure design professionals using AMD FirePro professional graphics cards will experience a significant boost in performance, resulting in superior productivity and design intuition."
Through this collaborative process, AMD and PTC developed an ultra-fast GPU-accelerated 3D transparency mode for Creo Parametric 2.0, as well as GPU-accelerated OpenGL functions, which deliver always-on 3D interactivity increases for Creo users. For design professionals using PTC Creo Parametric 2.0, these innovations are designed to improve decision-making effectiveness, increase workflow efficiencies and build overall awareness throughout the design process.
"PTC and the AMD FirePro team have collaborated to deliver Creo graphics performance and workflow optimizations to help designers create, innovate and deliver products that meet their customers' needs," said Brian Thompson, vice president, MCAD Product Management at PTC. "The new performance enhancements in Creo Parametric 2.0 include GPU-accelerated transparency and 3D viewport performance enhancements. AMD FirePro professional performance-optimized graphics cards and drivers help users fully realize the power of Creo 2.0."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments