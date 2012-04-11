Global Semi sales post USD 22.9bn in February

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reports that worldwide semiconductor sales were $22.9 billion in February 2012, a 1.3 percent decline from the prior month's $23.2 billion.

February semiconductor sales declined 7.3 percent year over year, while the Americas region showed sequential growth at 1.1 percent over last month.



"It's encouraging to see that the U.S. posted the third consecutive month of job gains which points to momentum in the U.S. economic recovery. However, the global picture bears close watching given the continued sluggish economies in Europe and in Asia," said Brian Toohey, president, Semiconductor Industry Association. "Overall, the combination of improved U.S. macroeconomic factors along with sequential semiconductor sales growth in the Americas region warrants an optimistic view for growth in 2012."



With a continued macroeconomic recovery, semiconductor sales are expected to improve this year in part due to positive demand drivers across a range of end markets. As products with improved functionality in mobility, sensing and energy efficiency come to market to meet consumer and enterprise demand, semiconductor sales are expected to continue along the path of long term growth.