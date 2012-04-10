Broadcom completes acquisition of BroadLight

Broadcom Corporation has completed its acquisition of BroadLight, Inc., a provider of highly integrated networking and fiber access PON (Passive Optical Network) processors.

"The BroadLight acquisition strengthens our IP and product portfolio with high performance, flexible GPON products, increasing the addressable market of our broadband communications business," said Dan Marotta, Broadcom's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Broadband Communications Group. "BroadLight accelerates our time-to-market in GPON, adds important OLT products and technology and enhances our longer-term fiber roadmap."