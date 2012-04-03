© yuri arcurs / dreamstime.com

Fairchild and Infineon in license agreement

Infineon Technologies AG and Fairchild Semiconductor Corp. signed a licensing agreement on Infineon’s advanced automotive MOSFET packaging technology H-PSOF (Heatsink Plastic Small Outline Flat Lead), a JEDEC standard TO-Leadless package (MO-299).

The package is designed for use in high-current automotive applications, including battery management for hybrid vehicles, Electric Power Steering (EPS), active alternators and other heavy load electrical systems. The TO-Leadless package is the first package enabling current capabilities of 300A. It also offers significant benefits in terms of board space compared to the current D²PAK package, with a more than 20 percent smaller as well as 50 percent lower package height.



Automotive electronics companies developing new start-stop systems, electric power steering, battery management and active alternators to address higher efficiency and lower emission regulations seek innovative solutions, but must also minimize the risk that comes with products available only from one supplier. To ensure a reliable supply, Fairchild and Infineon entered into this agreement in order to bring the leading-edge TO-Leadless MOSFET solution to the automotive market while also minimizing the risk associated with single-supplier sourcing.



Fairchild will deploy the TO-Leadless power package technology with its latest MOSFET technologies and expects to sample the first MOSFETs in TO-Leadless packages in second half of 2012, with production devices available in mid-2013.



“Building on a long history serving the automotive industry, Fairchild Semiconductor is leading the way in addressing the power semiconductor needs of today’s automobile manufacturers,” said Marion Limmer, vice president of Fairchild’s Automotive Division. “By deploying this TO-Leadless power package technology, Fairchild is helping designers leverage the latest low resistance MOSFET technologies, further expanding our presence in the automotive market.”



“With this agreement, the automotive industry benefits from a reliable second-source supplier base for a high-current power device that provides many benefits in terms of space, efficiency and performance,” said Jochen Hanebeck, president of the Automotive Division at Infineon Technologies AG. “As a technology leader in automotive power applications, Infineon exploits its technical know-how to provide automotive system suppliers with MOSFETs enabling higher efficiency and performance while also minimizing the risk associated with single supplier sourcing.”