© yuri arcurs / dreamstime.com Components | April 03, 2012
Fairchild and Infineon in license agreement
Infineon Technologies AG and Fairchild Semiconductor Corp. signed a licensing agreement on Infineon’s advanced automotive MOSFET packaging technology H-PSOF (Heatsink Plastic Small Outline Flat Lead), a JEDEC standard TO-Leadless package (MO-299).
The package is designed for use in high-current automotive applications, including battery management for hybrid vehicles, Electric Power Steering (EPS), active alternators and other heavy load electrical systems. The TO-Leadless package is the first package enabling current capabilities of 300A. It also offers significant benefits in terms of board space compared to the current D²PAK package, with a more than 20 percent smaller as well as 50 percent lower package height.
Automotive electronics companies developing new start-stop systems, electric power steering, battery management and active alternators to address higher efficiency and lower emission regulations seek innovative solutions, but must also minimize the risk that comes with products available only from one supplier. To ensure a reliable supply, Fairchild and Infineon entered into this agreement in order to bring the leading-edge TO-Leadless MOSFET solution to the automotive market while also minimizing the risk associated with single-supplier sourcing.
Fairchild will deploy the TO-Leadless power package technology with its latest MOSFET technologies and expects to sample the first MOSFETs in TO-Leadless packages in second half of 2012, with production devices available in mid-2013.
“Building on a long history serving the automotive industry, Fairchild Semiconductor is leading the way in addressing the power semiconductor needs of today’s automobile manufacturers,” said Marion Limmer, vice president of Fairchild’s Automotive Division. “By deploying this TO-Leadless power package technology, Fairchild is helping designers leverage the latest low resistance MOSFET technologies, further expanding our presence in the automotive market.”
“With this agreement, the automotive industry benefits from a reliable second-source supplier base for a high-current power device that provides many benefits in terms of space, efficiency and performance,” said Jochen Hanebeck, president of the Automotive Division at Infineon Technologies AG. “As a technology leader in automotive power applications, Infineon exploits its technical know-how to provide automotive system suppliers with MOSFETs enabling higher efficiency and performance while also minimizing the risk associated with single supplier sourcing.”
Automotive electronics companies developing new start-stop systems, electric power steering, battery management and active alternators to address higher efficiency and lower emission regulations seek innovative solutions, but must also minimize the risk that comes with products available only from one supplier. To ensure a reliable supply, Fairchild and Infineon entered into this agreement in order to bring the leading-edge TO-Leadless MOSFET solution to the automotive market while also minimizing the risk associated with single-supplier sourcing.
Fairchild will deploy the TO-Leadless power package technology with its latest MOSFET technologies and expects to sample the first MOSFETs in TO-Leadless packages in second half of 2012, with production devices available in mid-2013.
“Building on a long history serving the automotive industry, Fairchild Semiconductor is leading the way in addressing the power semiconductor needs of today’s automobile manufacturers,” said Marion Limmer, vice president of Fairchild’s Automotive Division. “By deploying this TO-Leadless power package technology, Fairchild is helping designers leverage the latest low resistance MOSFET technologies, further expanding our presence in the automotive market.”
“With this agreement, the automotive industry benefits from a reliable second-source supplier base for a high-current power device that provides many benefits in terms of space, efficiency and performance,” said Jochen Hanebeck, president of the Automotive Division at Infineon Technologies AG. “As a technology leader in automotive power applications, Infineon exploits its technical know-how to provide automotive system suppliers with MOSFETs enabling higher efficiency and performance while also minimizing the risk associated with single supplier sourcing.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments