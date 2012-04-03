Spansion and SK Hynix form strategic NAND alliance

Spansion and SK Hynik have formed a strategic NAND alliance and signed a cross licensing agreement.

Spansion Inc. and SK Hynix are to jointly deliver Spansion SLC NAND products at the 4x, 3x, and 2x nodes to the embedded market. The first Spansion SLC NAND products resulting from this alliance will be available beginning in the second quarter of 2012. As part of the relationship, the companies will enter into a patent cross-licensing agreement.



The company plans to introduce a family of NAND products over the next few quarters.



"As demand for NAND memory grows in embedded segments, we are well positioned as we continue to broaden our portfolio of Flash memory products to meet the stringent requirements of the embedded industry," said John Kispert, president and CEO of Spansion. "Our cooperation with SK Hynix will enable us to expand our leadership in the embedded market with serial NOR, parallel NOR and now SLC NAND products."



Spansion will continue developing its charge-trapping NAND technology.



"We look forward to partnering with Spansion and leveraging each other's strengths," said Oh Chul Kwon, President and CEO of SK Hynix. "Together we can deliver innovative NAND products to the embedded market- combining Spansion's leadership position and established customer relationships across multiple embedded segments with SK Hynix's NAND manufacturing size and scale."