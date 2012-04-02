Analog Devices buys Multigig

Analog Devices has acquired Multigig, a small, privately-held San Jose, California, company specializing in innovative high-performance clocking technology.

The deal wasa made through a cash transaction completed on March 30, 2012. Multigig engineers will become part of ADI’s existing clock design team and will move to ADI’s San Jose, CA facility.



“The acquisition of Multigig fits squarely in the middle of our high-speed signal processing strategy and will further strengthen our portfolio of very high performance stand-alone and integrated clocking solutions,” said Peter Real, ADI vice president of Linear and Radio Frequency products and technology. “Continually evolving end markets such as wireless and wire line communications place ever more stringent demands on signal processing solutions and high-performance clocking capabilities are critical to meeting customers’ system requirements.”