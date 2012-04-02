Elpida: SK hynix in, Micron, Toshiba maybe

South Korea's SK hynix has made a preliminary bid for Japan's Elpida Memory.

U.S.-based Micron Technology as well as Toshiba are also considering a bid for the bankrupt DRAM manufacturer, reports Reuters.



SK hynix said it had submitted its initial interest for the bid on Friday, the first deadline for a bid proposal, adding it would decide whether to make a formal bid after conducting due diligence.



Toshiba was - as to the Reuters report - considering joining the bidding to take on Samsung Electronics Co., but was not interested in taking all assets. Micron also plans to submit a bid, but has not done so yet.