Ex-Infineon Ziebart joins Novaled Board

The shareholders of Novaled AG elected Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart as Chairman of Novaled’s Supervisory Board. Ziebart succeeds Thilo von Selchow, who had completed his term as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

In addition, Ernest E. Maddock - currently with Lam Research - was elected as a new member of Novaled’s Supervisory Board and appointed as Head of the Supervisory Board’s Audit Committee. Dr. Jan Blochwitz-Nimoth, co-founder of Novaled, resigned from the Supervisory Board but will continue to serve as Novaled’s Chief Scientific Officer.



Gildas Sorin, CEO of Novaled, said: “We are delighted that Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart and Ernest Maddock will join Novaled’s Supervisory Board at a time when we are taking the next steps forward for Novaled. Ziebart’s long-standing experience in managing publicly traded companies and Maddock’s extensive industry experience will help us to further develop Novaled’s business.”