Components | February 29, 2012
Spansion and Nvidia fuel digital instrument clusters
Nvidia is using Spansion GL Flash memory with its Tegra processors for automotive infotainment, digital instrument clusters and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
The instrumentation and infotainment technology in today's new cars is increasingly complex, featuring interactive, graphically intense displays. The ultra-realistic 3D capabilities and rendering horsepower of Nvidia Tegra automotive system on a chip (SoC), coupled with Spansion Flash memory, make smooth, realistic and customizable digital instrument clusters a reality. Nvidia processors are being featured in automobiles from Audi, BMW, Lamborghini, Tesla Motors and many other brands.
"Spansion Flash memory helps Nvidia meet automakers' ever-increasing performance standards and bring what was once the science fiction of the movies to actual in-vehicle experiences," said Danny Shapiro, director of automotive marketing at Nvidia. "Spansion is a veteran in the automotive industry and provides Nvidia with exceedingly high levels of quality and reliability critical to delivering automotive electronics for digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems and heads up displays."
"Exciting innovations are happening throughout the car cabin, bringing safer driving and dynamic user experiences," said Wendy Kadlec, director of ecosystem marketing at Spansion. "High-performance graphic processing technology is critical to providing these experiences and by collaborating with forward-looking partners like Nvidia, we can create powerful systems that connect drivers with their cars and create a compelling experience."
