Components | February 24, 2012
Automotive infotainment electronics set for growth in 2012
Following expansions in 2010 and 2011, the global market for automotive infotainment systems is set to expand by another 3 percent in 2012, driven by rising car production and increasing electronic content in vehicles.
Automotive infotainment revenue in 2011 amounted to $32.5 billion, up 3.4 percent from 2010, according to a report from information and analysis provider IHS.This was on top of a 4.6 percent rise in 2010.
Revenue this year is projected to surge to $33.5 billion, and growth will be even stronger in the next four years, ranging from 4.7 to 6.4 percent. By 2016, the market will reach $41.2 billion.
Automotive infotainment equipment represents a range of electronic devices concerned with a vehicle’s delivery of information and entertainment content to its occupants. The field includes areas like navigation systems, premium audio, telematics, fuel efficiency, safety and connectivity solutions.
“The vehicle infotainment market has defied the impact of the natural disasters in Japan and Thailand,” said Luca De Ambroggi, senior analyst for automotive infotainment at IHS. “The industry is set to achieve good growth in 2011 and 2012 as car sales continue to expand and as automakers add more electronic features into their vehicles. Also, a surge in automobile production is pushing up global revenue for the vehicle infotainment market, with connectivity and telematics options as well as low-cost navigation solutions embedded into car dashboards on the rise.”
Car market on a roll
Car infotainment revenue in 2011 rose on the strength of an 11 percent expansion last year in global automotive production to 76.5 million units, with production increases occurring in North America, China and the collective region embracing Europe, the Middle East and Africa known as EMEA.
The only area where car production fell was in Japan, the site of the earthquake-tsunami disaster in March 2011. Automotive production was also affected to a smaller extent by the October floods in Thailand, with plant closures from damaged facilities serving to interrupt an intricate supply chain.
Nonetheless, a quick upturn in automotive production translated into a solid market last year for automotive infotainment.
That’s infotainment
The most important trend within the market continues to be the greater integration of infotainment features into vehicles’ central head units in the dashboard or front console. This is true especially for both wired and wireless connectivity features such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and USB, as well as for navigation and telematics functionality—all likely to be deployed on an increasing number of in-dash central and instrument cluster displays, IHS predicts.
Such head-unit centralization is creating significant market opportunities for those semiconductor suppliers taking on the role of system integrator at the silicon level.
Revenue this year is projected to surge to $33.5 billion, and growth will be even stronger in the next four years, ranging from 4.7 to 6.4 percent. By 2016, the market will reach $41.2 billion.
Automotive infotainment equipment represents a range of electronic devices concerned with a vehicle’s delivery of information and entertainment content to its occupants. The field includes areas like navigation systems, premium audio, telematics, fuel efficiency, safety and connectivity solutions.
“The vehicle infotainment market has defied the impact of the natural disasters in Japan and Thailand,” said Luca De Ambroggi, senior analyst for automotive infotainment at IHS. “The industry is set to achieve good growth in 2011 and 2012 as car sales continue to expand and as automakers add more electronic features into their vehicles. Also, a surge in automobile production is pushing up global revenue for the vehicle infotainment market, with connectivity and telematics options as well as low-cost navigation solutions embedded into car dashboards on the rise.”
Car market on a roll
Car infotainment revenue in 2011 rose on the strength of an 11 percent expansion last year in global automotive production to 76.5 million units, with production increases occurring in North America, China and the collective region embracing Europe, the Middle East and Africa known as EMEA.
The only area where car production fell was in Japan, the site of the earthquake-tsunami disaster in March 2011. Automotive production was also affected to a smaller extent by the October floods in Thailand, with plant closures from damaged facilities serving to interrupt an intricate supply chain.
Nonetheless, a quick upturn in automotive production translated into a solid market last year for automotive infotainment.
That’s infotainment
The most important trend within the market continues to be the greater integration of infotainment features into vehicles’ central head units in the dashboard or front console. This is true especially for both wired and wireless connectivity features such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and USB, as well as for navigation and telematics functionality—all likely to be deployed on an increasing number of in-dash central and instrument cluster displays, IHS predicts.
Such head-unit centralization is creating significant market opportunities for those semiconductor suppliers taking on the role of system integrator at the silicon level.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments