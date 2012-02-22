Components | February 22, 2012
MIPS partners with Intrinsic-ID
MIPS Technologies and Intrinsic-ID team to add Top-level Security to Mobile Platforms
MIPS Technologies and Intrinsic-IDare teaming to deliver top-level security for MIPS-Based mobile devices. Through the collaboration, MIPS licensees and OEMs can enable their platforms with compelling security-centric applications, such as media content protection, secure payment transactions and secure cloud storage. Intrinsic-ID’s security IP is based on patented Hardware Intrinsic Security (HIS) technology, and has been publically endorsed by leading companies in the fields of smartcards, automotive, FPGA and government applications.
“We are delighted that our relationship with MIPS Technologies can bring a new level of security to mobile phones and tablets,” said Tony Picard, vice president of business development at Intrinsic-ID. “By teaming up with MIPS Technologies, we can facilitate fast-track integration of security IP in mobile platforms for our common customers. By using our combined IP offering, these customers can deliver Android platforms that enable secure media provisioning and anti-cloning.”
“As MIPS Technologies continues to gain traction in the mobile market, we are focused on enabling secure mobile SoCs based on the latest and most innovative technologies. The Intrinsic-ID solution not only eliminates the need to use non-volatile memory for key storage in next-generation chips, but the solution can also be used to secure existing systems in the field. We are pleased to enable this innovative solution for our licensees and their customers,” said Gideon Intrater, vice president of marketing, MIPS Technologies.
