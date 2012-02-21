IPWireless utilizes Lantiq and Altair solutions

IPWireless utilizes Lantiq and Altair solutions for next generation LTE end user devices.

IPWireless has selected a solution, combining Lantiq’s XWAY GRX168 network processor with Altair's FourGee LTE chipset.



“IPWireless is dedicated to helping government agencies and mobile operators deploy end-to-end, next generation 4G mobile broadband networks, including the most innovative end user devices,” said Malcolm Gordon, COO at IPWireless. “Lantiq’s and Altair’s solutions enable us to more rapidly develop LTE devices that best meet our customers’ unique requirements.”



“As the LTE CPE market gains momentum, we see more and more CPE customers entering this growth segment. We are very pleased that IPWireless and others have decided to use our LTE/Wi-Fi solution,” said Eran Eshed, Co-Founder and VP of Marketing and Business Development for Altair Semiconductor.



“We are extremely excited about the positive market feedback to our collaboration with Altair and the number of customers interested in the Lantiq XWAY GRX168 network processor together with Altair’s LTE solution. With it, system vendors receive an optimized system solution, which helps them to accelerate their product development cycle and tap new markets,” said Imran Hajimusa, vice president of business development for Lantiq.