Broadcom completes NetLogic Microsystems deal

Broadcom Corporation has completed its $3.7 billion acquisition of NetLogic Microsystems.

"The NetLogic acquisition is a significant milestone in Broadcom's strategy to extend its communications infrastructure leadership and take advantage of the explosive growth in mobile and video traffic and the rise of cloud computing," said Broadcom CEO Scott McGregor. "This acquisition adds a high-margin, high-growth business that strongly increases the addressable market of our infrastructure and networking business."



Ron Jankov, former president and CEO of NetLogic Microsystems, joins Broadcom as a Senior Vice President and General Manager, reporting to Rajiv Ramaswami, Broadcom's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure & Networking Group. NetLogic Microsystems' 700-plus employees will immediately become part of Broadcom.



The transaction, announced on September 12, 2011, cleared all required regulatory reviews and was approved by NetLogic Microsystems' stockholders.