Digi-Key signs Ramtron

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key and F-RAM Pioneer Ramtron International sign global distribution agreement.

“The adoption of F-RAM technology and products is growing quickly and Ramtron is a leading supplier in this product category,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key’s vice president of semiconductors. “We look forward to working with Ramtron as a pioneer in the research and development of ferroelectric materials and their integration into a variety of semiconductor products.”



Pioneered by Ramtron, F-RAM offers unique features relative to other semiconductor technologies. It is a nonvolatile memory that does not lose its data content when power is removed or interrupted. F-RAM combines the nonvolatile benefits of PROM (programmable read-only memory) with the speed and ease-of-use of RAM (random access memory) into a single device.



“Over the past several years, Digi-Key has embraced the online revolution – evolving to serve not only customers’ evaluation and prototype component orders, but to serve worldwide customers’ needs over the entire production life cycle,” said Scott Emley, Ramtron’s vice president of worldwide marketing. “By taking advantage of Digi-Key’s comprehensive product launch, technical training, and online support infrastructure, Ramtron instantly extends its worldwide reach with its F-RAM-based semiconductor solutions.”