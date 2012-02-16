Peregrine goes head-to-head with RFMD & Motorola Mobility

Peregrine Semiconductor files patent infringement actions against RF Micro Devices and Motorola Mobility.

Peregrine Semiconductor Corporation (Peregrine) has filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) and a lawsuit in U.S. District Court alleging the infringement of certain Peregrine patents relating to RFICs and switching technology by RF Micro Devices, Inc. (RFMD) and Motorola Mobility, Inc.



The complaint filed with the ITC claims that certain of RFMD’s products and certain of Motorola Mobility’s smartphones infringe Peregrine patents relating to silicon-on-insulator (SOI) technology for RF ICs and seeks, among other remedies, an exclusion order preventing the importation and sale of infringing products in the United States. Separately, Peregrine also filed a suit in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California alleging the same infringement and seeking, in addition to damages, to permanently enjoin RFMD and Motorola Mobility from further infringement.



“Peregrine has emerged as a leading supplier of high-performance RF CMOS devices that are used extensively in the latest generation of mobile devices,” said Jim Cable, president and chief executive officer. “Our innovative products are based on Peregrine’s proprietary UltraCMOS® process and design technologies and are the result of more than 20 years of intensive research and development activity and the investment of approximately two hundred million dollars. We intend to vigorously protect our intellectual property and our resultant advancements in the field.”



Peregrine has been awarded numerous U.S. and foreign patents based on its pioneering work in developing and manufacturing high-performance products for the RF Front-End, which can be produced using standard CMOS-based semiconductor manufacturing processes. These patented innovations allow RF solutions to be produced with a combination of high levels of monolithic integration and performance, small size and low power consumption.