mPhase Technologies strengthening patent portfolio

mPhase Technologies has been developing intellectual property based on an innovative platform technology to control the flow of fluids by electronically manipulating the way liquids behave when in contact with a solid or porous surface.

The company has a patent portfolio in Smart Surfaces of 11 patent applications consisting of a combination of solely owned, jointly owned and patents licensed with its development partners covering the mPhase Smart NanoBattery and its Smart Surface Technology.



The company is beginning to strengthen its patent portfolio beyond batteries. Future application filings will concentrate in the commercial and consumer areas targeting medical and portable electronic applications.



To date mPhase has focused its development of this innovative technology platform for advanced battery applications. The mPhase Smart NanoBattery has a unique architecture that enables a shelf life of decades, remote activation, programmable control and adaptability to multiple chemistries within the same container. These attributes lend themselves to creative applications outside of batteries.