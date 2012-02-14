VeriSilicon licenses ZSP G3 cores to Marvell

Marvell selects VeriSilicon's Technology for digital entertainment and mobile application processor platform solutions.

VeriSilicon Holdings Co. Ltd announced a licensing agreement for ZSP G3 cores with Marvell. The agreement includes the Dual-MAC ZSP800M and ZSP880M synthesizable DSP cores which are area and power optimized for efficient mobile application and digital entertainment platform solutions.



The Dual-MAC ZSP architecture offers the best balance of high performance, power efficiency and lower cost to support the increasing feature convergence in mobile and digital entertainment application platforms and enable prolonged battery life. Ease of use, as well as customer support, are two advantages in licensing VeriSilicon's ZSP cores.



"We are very pleased that Marvell has decided to leverage our ZSP cores and software solutions to develop reusable platform architectures to effectively address the diverse and demanding requirements of consumer digital entertainment and mobile processing applications," said Dr. Wayne Dai, founder, chairman, president and CEO, VeriSilicon. "A scalable solution from VeriSilicon provides a significant cost savings advantage, expedited time-to-market, a robust and flexible technology solution, at the lowest risk. We are very proud to be a trusted and valuable technology provider to Marvell."



"We are quite impressed with the area and power efficiency of the Dual-MAC ZSP800M core, combined with the ease of programming on the ZSP architecture," said Ivan Lee, VP of mobile products at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. "VeriSilicon's ZSP-based HD-audio and voice software solutions will provide us with faster time-to-market advantages necessary to meet the growing demands of the mobile platform solutions for use in tablets and smartphones."



Marvell is also using VeriSilicon's high-performance Quad-MAC ZSP800 core and field-proven suite of HD-audio software solutions in the award-winning Marvell ARMADA 1000 HD Media Processor SoC and the recently introduced Marvell ARMADA 1500 Media Processor SoC. These chips are ideal for applications such as Blu-ray players, digital media adapters, HD-STB and HDTVs.