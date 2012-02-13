MagnaChip to ramp 0.35um mixed-signal process

MagnaChip to begin ramping its 0.35um mixed-signal process for MEMS accelerometer applications.

MagnaChip Semiconductor, a Korea-based designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products, announced that MagnaChip's foundry services has begun ramping its 0.35um mixed-signal process for MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) Accelerometer applications.



"We are pleased to announce the availability of our 0.35um mixed-signal foundry process for MEMS Accelerometer applications used in mobile devices," said Namkyu Park, Vice President of MagnaChip's Foundry Marketing. "This is an example of our continued effort to develop highly differentiated mixed-signal technology solutions that meet the growing application-specific needs of our foundry customers."