Active electronic components market at USD 230<em>bn</em> by 2017

The global market for active electronic components reached $137.6 billion in 2011.

It is expected to reach $144.5 billion in 2012 and it will further grow to $229.8 billion by 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.



The emerging market for active electronic components reached $14.7 billion in 2010. It is expected to reach $16.3 billion in 2012 and it will further grow to $25.3 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 9.2%.



The integrated circuits market in emerging/rest of the world market was $4.6 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2012. The BCC Research report predicts that this market will grow to $7.4 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 8.5%.