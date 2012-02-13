Lattice hits landmark in sales

Lattice Semiconductor has shipped more than 20 million programmable mixed signal devices.

"We used all of the resources available on the Power Manager POWR1014A device, from the on-board ADC to the MOSFET drivers," said Wayne Kuei, Research and Development Director, Advantech Co., Ltd. "The Power Manager device helped us achieve our goals of reduced cost, stability, functionality and simplified component sources, resulting in a simpler and more cost effective BOM."



"Customers are discovering that they can easily increase the reliability of their systems while reducing cost," said Shyam Chandra, Lattice Manager of Mixed Signal Solutions. "System reliability no longer needs to suffer from marginally designed power and platform management because of time and cost constraints. Our integrated solutions resolve many system problems that can often be traced back to an overlooked power management detail."