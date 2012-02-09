Mindspeed completes Picochip acquisition

Mindspeed Technologies has completed the acquisition of privately held, U.K.-based Picochip Limited.

Picochip is a supplier of integrated system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for small cell base stations. Picochip pioneered the femtocell market and has developed the industry’s broadest portfolio of next generation small cell solutions for enterprise, metro and residential base stations. With over one million SoCs shipped to-date, Picochip is the most broadly deployed small cell semiconductor solution on the market.



"This marks the closing of the most strategic and exciting acquisition in Mindspeed’s history,” said Raouf Y. Halim, Mindspeed’s chief executive officer. “Mindspeed and Picochip are now one company that is well positioned to lead the market for small cell base station solutions for next generation mobile broadband communications. Our combination bolsters and accelerates our position in both 3G/ high speed packet access (HSPA) and 4G/long-term evolution (LTE), and we believe we will have the number one market position in deployed small cell processors worldwide, with 70% market share in 3G/ HSPA deployments.”