Renesas Electronics opens office in Brazil

Renesas Electronics started with Renesas Electronics Brasil-Servicos Ltda., a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics America located in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

“We are pleased to expand our operations into South America with our new subsidiary. We have seen great promise in this market and we believe that this new investment demonstrates our commitment to customers and partners in Brazil,” said Tetsuro Kitano, senior vice president, Renesas Electronics Corporation. “Going forward, we plan to deliver increased benefits and resources to our customers in Brazil by expanding our ecosystem and building partnerships with local independent design houses, contract manufacturers, universities and R&D centers.”



“I have long been impressed with the innovations being developed by the engineering community in Brazil, especially the areas of automotive, home appliances, motor control and smart metering,” said Ali Sebt, CEO, Renesas Electronics America. “It is an honor to provide MCUs and power semiconductor solutions for products that will enable people to interact with their electronics more efficiently, more conveniently, more safely and with greater intelligence and intuition.”