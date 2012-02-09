Altium and FTDI Chip collaborate

Altium has announced the full range of board-level IC component solutions from Future Technology Devices International (FTDI Chip) is available for its electronics design software, Altium Designer.



In close collaboration with FTDI Chip, Altium has developed and released a full set of board-level components for FTDI Chip's current IC catalogue that is ready to use within Altium Designer. All components in the FTDI Chip product families include models for schematic symbol and PCB component with 3D body information.



“Altium is moving into a new model of industry partnerships to provide third party libraries, templates, reference designs and other ready-to-use IP for our Altium Designer users," said Rowland Washington for Altium. "I believe this close collaboration between Altium and parts manufacturers produces design IP that our customers can trust ‘out-of-the-box’, and adds significant value to being a member of the Altium design community. We are very pleased to have FTDI Chip on board to provide easy access to its elegant USB connectivity solutions for our worldwide user base."



The board-level components for FTDI Chip devices are available through Altium’s ‘Hobart Vault’.



“The partnership with Altium is a natural progression for FTDI Chip, in our continuing strategy to allow for simple end to end USB implementation,” said Fred Dart, founder and CEO of FTDI Chip. “As a long term advocate of Altium design software, we are delighted that this partnership will allow our customers to easily access and re-use quality models for our devices in their design process.”