Carcinogens found at Samsung factory

Leukemia-linked carcinogens have been found at semiconductor factories owned by Samsung Electronics, Hynix Semiconductor and Fairchild Semiconductor.

The Korean Times reports that the state-run Korea Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute announced the findings of a three-year study of cancer risks at the chip-manufacturing lines of the three companies.



Conducted between 2009 and 2011, the results confirmed the presence of benzene, formaldehyde and radiation. The levels are below what the Institute considers harmful however.



Several young employees have died at Samsung's manufacturing lines because of leukemia and other cancers, causing concern over the companies health practices. Despite worker claims, the company have denied the deaths were related to working conditions, however a local court last year ruled that the deaths could be deemed as industrial accidents.



This year Samsung was nominated for a Public Eye Award, organised by Berne Declaration and Greenpeace to highlight corporate scandel, due to the controversy surrounding the worker deaths.



-----

Source: Korean Times