Components | February 07, 2012
Medfield: How significant is the threat to ARM?
Intel announced plans to expand into the highly lucrative smartphone and tablet applications processor market, with Lenovo and Motorola Mobility both declaring that they will introduce products using the Intel Medfield processor.
As the undisputed leading supplier of the semiconductor industry and with profits and cash reserves greater than many competitors put together, Intel’s move into a new market always creates headlines. In this article, Colin Barnden, Principal Analyst at Semicast Research discusses some of the implications of Intel’s announcement and in particular the threat to ARM, the current leading processor architecture in smartphones and tablets.
From a consumer perspective, this announcement is a non-event. Techies, analysts and investors might get excited about these issues, but consumers don't care if a new phone or tablet has Intel inside, uses a 32nm processor, or whatever.
They want to know if it does cool stuff, can impress their friends and how long the battery will last. The smartphone and tablet market is fast moving and brutal, the wrong product fails and is quickly forgotten, irrespective of the technology inside.
Thus Intel’s move into phones and tablets will live or die according to the equipment manufacturers it works with and how successful their products are. The tablet market is barely two years old, but is already a graveyard for products that were introduced with great expectations, but lacked the features to compete with Apple. Just ask HP.
So who were the leading manufacturers of phones and tablets in 2011? In smartphones, Semicast estimates that the leaders were Apple, HTC, Nokia, RIM and Samsung (Lenovo and Motorola Mobility did not make the top five), while in tablets the leaders are estimated to have been Apple, Asus and Samsung, with Amazon (Kindle Fire) and Barnes & Noble (Nook Color) likely to be key players in 2012. These are the suppliers Intel will have to convert if it is to challenge ARM in phones and tablets.
It is important to remember that ARM does not make processors, it designs and licenses the processor cores and technology, but it is not a silicon vendor. Thus Intel’s announcement is not so much a challenge to ARM, but to those companies producing ARM-based processors for smart-phones and tablets. This includes Apple, Broadcom, Freescale, Marvell, Nvidia, Qualcomm,
Renesas, Samsung, ST and Texas Instruments (and through its acquisition of Infineon’s Wireless Solutions business, also Intel). Collectively these ten competitors had total 2011 semiconductor revenues of around $95 billion, which equates to almost twice Intel’s revenues. Thus while Intel may be a big company, it is also taking on big competition; all of these suppliers are ARM licensees, all have a track record in consumer electronics and none is likely to surrender share to Intel without a fight.
With a market capitalization of about $12 billion, Intel just buys ARM? Unlikely. According to Semicast’s research, in revenue terms ARM is now the leading 32-bit embedded processing architecture in almost all market sectors, so whether Intel could get FTC and EU approval to buy ARM, when to do so would significantly distort the competitive landscape, is debatable.
Three years ago, ARM’s share price was around one-sixth of today’s value, which raises the question that if Intel could buy ARM, why hasn’t it done so already? This question can be extended to other suppliers, such as Apple and Oracle, but in Semicast’s view ARM’s success and value lies in its independence, with the technology available to any supplier who pays the license fees. This leaves the politics of the marketplace to ARM’s silicon partners, freeing ARM to focus on developing the technology and intellectual property roadmap.
While the ARM architecture has a considerable lead in smartphones and tablets today, Intel is a formidable company and the CES announcement will have been noted by management at all of its competitors, and also at ARM. However ARM’s strength is that by being an independent supplier of processor intellectual property, it can simultaneously be Intel’s competitor and its ally. With such a strategy, Semicast continues to hold the view that ARM’s best times still lie ahead.
From a consumer perspective, this announcement is a non-event. Techies, analysts and investors might get excited about these issues, but consumers don't care if a new phone or tablet has Intel inside, uses a 32nm processor, or whatever.
They want to know if it does cool stuff, can impress their friends and how long the battery will last. The smartphone and tablet market is fast moving and brutal, the wrong product fails and is quickly forgotten, irrespective of the technology inside.
Thus Intel’s move into phones and tablets will live or die according to the equipment manufacturers it works with and how successful their products are. The tablet market is barely two years old, but is already a graveyard for products that were introduced with great expectations, but lacked the features to compete with Apple. Just ask HP.
So who were the leading manufacturers of phones and tablets in 2011? In smartphones, Semicast estimates that the leaders were Apple, HTC, Nokia, RIM and Samsung (Lenovo and Motorola Mobility did not make the top five), while in tablets the leaders are estimated to have been Apple, Asus and Samsung, with Amazon (Kindle Fire) and Barnes & Noble (Nook Color) likely to be key players in 2012. These are the suppliers Intel will have to convert if it is to challenge ARM in phones and tablets.
It is important to remember that ARM does not make processors, it designs and licenses the processor cores and technology, but it is not a silicon vendor. Thus Intel’s announcement is not so much a challenge to ARM, but to those companies producing ARM-based processors for smart-phones and tablets. This includes Apple, Broadcom, Freescale, Marvell, Nvidia, Qualcomm,
Renesas, Samsung, ST and Texas Instruments (and through its acquisition of Infineon’s Wireless Solutions business, also Intel). Collectively these ten competitors had total 2011 semiconductor revenues of around $95 billion, which equates to almost twice Intel’s revenues. Thus while Intel may be a big company, it is also taking on big competition; all of these suppliers are ARM licensees, all have a track record in consumer electronics and none is likely to surrender share to Intel without a fight.
With a market capitalization of about $12 billion, Intel just buys ARM? Unlikely. According to Semicast’s research, in revenue terms ARM is now the leading 32-bit embedded processing architecture in almost all market sectors, so whether Intel could get FTC and EU approval to buy ARM, when to do so would significantly distort the competitive landscape, is debatable.
Three years ago, ARM’s share price was around one-sixth of today’s value, which raises the question that if Intel could buy ARM, why hasn’t it done so already? This question can be extended to other suppliers, such as Apple and Oracle, but in Semicast’s view ARM’s success and value lies in its independence, with the technology available to any supplier who pays the license fees. This leaves the politics of the marketplace to ARM’s silicon partners, freeing ARM to focus on developing the technology and intellectual property roadmap.
While the ARM architecture has a considerable lead in smartphones and tablets today, Intel is a formidable company and the CES announcement will have been noted by management at all of its competitors, and also at ARM. However ARM’s strength is that by being an independent supplier of processor intellectual property, it can simultaneously be Intel’s competitor and its ally. With such a strategy, Semicast continues to hold the view that ARM’s best times still lie ahead.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments