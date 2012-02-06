Inside Secure supplies smartphone manufacturer

Inside Secure chosen by smartphone manufacturer to power NFC services with a major open operating system platform.

Inside Secure's s near field communication (NFC) solutions will be integrated into a next-generation smartphone from a - unnamed - mobile phone manufacturer scheduled to be introduced by mid-year. The new smartphone will run on one of the most widely used mobile operating systems under license, and will utilize the Inside MicroRead NFC controller chip and Inside Open NFC protocol stack software to deliver a rich set of NFC capabilities to support a broad range of NFC applications.



“We are very pleased to be providing this NFC implementation for this advanced smartphone, and to have earned the confidence of major OEMs and operators in this industry,” said Charles Walton, general manager and EVP for Inside Secure. “Being selected by this major handset maker highlights how our NFC solutions continue to build momentum and achieve strong positions as the NFC market moves into the mainstream.”