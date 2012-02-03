X-FAB uses Silicon Frontline's post-layout extraction software

X-FAB Silicon Foundries has used Silicon Frontline Technology's R3D software for X-FAB's 0.18 micrometer high-voltage process (XH018), providing improvements in reliability and efficiency.

X-FAB's XH018 modular mixed-signal CMOS technology can be integrated with high-voltage (HV) and non-volatile memory (NVM) modules, making it ideal for SOC applications in the automotive market and embedded NVM applications in the communications, consumer and industrial markets. R3D is used for extraction and analysis of power devices. The combination of SFT's R3D software and X-FAB's 0.18 micrometer process supports advanced electronic designs targeting mixed-signal applications with HV and NVM modules.



"Our customers are seeking ways to design more reliable and efficient SOCs for their automotive, power management and NVM embedded applications," stated Thomas Ramsch, Director Design Support at X-FAB. "After extensive evaluations, we decided to start using Silicon Frontline's R3D software for our XH018 process. R3D enhances our customers' SOC design quality and time to market with its powerful analysis and visualization of current density, potential distribution and IR drop. Therefore, we will offer XH018 Pcells for driver integration as part of our PDK by early March, giving customers a way to check their layout, optimize Rdson and do reliability checks."



"We are proud to add X-FAB to the list of the leading foundries that have qualified our 3D post-layout software for their advanced mixed-signal processes," said Yuri Feinberg, SFT CEO. "We believe that our R3D's analysis software is ideal for improving X-FAB's customers' design efficiency and reliability."