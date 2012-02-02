Components | February 02, 2012
Disasters of 2011 come as boon for Automotive MEMS components
In an ironic twist, the terrible disasters that struck Japan and Thailand in 2011 actually helped to expand the market for automotive microelectromechanical (MEMS) sensors and actuators, as car electronic systems makers sought to expand their supply chains to mitigate the risk of supply shortages.
Automotive MEMS revenue in 2011 amounted to $2.2 billion, up 16 percent from $1.9 billion in 2010, according to information and analysis firm IHS. In a remarkable reprise, last year’s growth continued the notable 28 percent expansion that the market saw in 2010 as it accelerated out of the endemic global recession of 2009. The growth rates for 2010 and 2011 are well above average when compared to the 7 to 9 percent annual expansions in sensor sales that took place regularly before the last recession.
This strong growth performance indicates the disasters of 2011 did little to overall dampen the market.
“Automotive system makers learned the lessons of the 2009 downturn well,” said Richard Dixon, senior analyst for MEMS and sensors at IHS. “After suffering short supplies of parts during that year, the companies expanded the number of sources for components, including MEMS sensors. When supply-chain disruptions appeared in 2011, in some instances these companies were able to re-qualify parts from new sources. This helped MEMS sensor sales stay on track for the year.”
Even after the impact of the disasters dissipates, the automotive MEMS market is set for more good news. The expansion of the market during the next few years is projected to be more rapid than was initially expected, equivalent to a five-year compound annual growth rate of approximately 10 percent starting from 2010. This means that by 2015, the automotive MEMS industry can expect revenue to top the $3 billion mark, as shown in the figure attached.
Safety first
The major engine of long-term growth for the market is the use of MEMS sensors in government-mandated automotive safety measures, such as in electronic stability systems (ESC) and tire-pressure monitoring systems (TPMS).
Another factor contributing to growth is the increased car production as new markets for the automotive industry expand. Although car production last year was only 3 percent above the extraordinary 25 percent increase of 2010, the rise in the total number of light passenger vehicles produced—now exceeding 75 million units per year—was enough to drive overall higher levels of inventory for automotive MEMS sensors.
Four devices account for the majority of automotive MEMS revenue: pressure sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes and flow sensors. Together, these four devices account for 21 out of 24 identified applications for MEMS in the automotive space, and represent nearly 99 percent of the entire value of the automotive MEMS market.
Prospects for 2012
Slightly lower revenue growth of approximately 7 percent is anticipated this year, due in part to a reduction of inventory later in the second half of 2012, IHS believes. The cuts in inventory, however, will be offset by an expected increase in car shipments up to 6 percent, along with the increasing impact of safety mandates.
In particular, this year also will see Japan adopt a mandate on ESC within its shores. Japan’s adoption is expected in October, similar to a timeline projected for Europe, where new models will be fitted with ESC to detect any discrepancy between the driver’s intention and the actual motion of the vehicle—with the ESC system automatically intervening if needed to prevent dangerous skidding.
By 2014, all existing vehicles in Japan as well as new, so-called “mini” vehicles there will be outfitted with ESC—the latter being a local class of vehicle with dimensions smaller than 3.4 meters in length and an engine capacity of 660cc or less. The ESC mandate in Japan is expected to impact a total of 5 million vehicles in 2012, according to IHS Global Insight.
This strong growth performance indicates the disasters of 2011 did little to overall dampen the market.
“Automotive system makers learned the lessons of the 2009 downturn well,” said Richard Dixon, senior analyst for MEMS and sensors at IHS. “After suffering short supplies of parts during that year, the companies expanded the number of sources for components, including MEMS sensors. When supply-chain disruptions appeared in 2011, in some instances these companies were able to re-qualify parts from new sources. This helped MEMS sensor sales stay on track for the year.”
Even after the impact of the disasters dissipates, the automotive MEMS market is set for more good news. The expansion of the market during the next few years is projected to be more rapid than was initially expected, equivalent to a five-year compound annual growth rate of approximately 10 percent starting from 2010. This means that by 2015, the automotive MEMS industry can expect revenue to top the $3 billion mark, as shown in the figure attached.
Safety first
The major engine of long-term growth for the market is the use of MEMS sensors in government-mandated automotive safety measures, such as in electronic stability systems (ESC) and tire-pressure monitoring systems (TPMS).
Another factor contributing to growth is the increased car production as new markets for the automotive industry expand. Although car production last year was only 3 percent above the extraordinary 25 percent increase of 2010, the rise in the total number of light passenger vehicles produced—now exceeding 75 million units per year—was enough to drive overall higher levels of inventory for automotive MEMS sensors.
Four devices account for the majority of automotive MEMS revenue: pressure sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes and flow sensors. Together, these four devices account for 21 out of 24 identified applications for MEMS in the automotive space, and represent nearly 99 percent of the entire value of the automotive MEMS market.
Prospects for 2012
Slightly lower revenue growth of approximately 7 percent is anticipated this year, due in part to a reduction of inventory later in the second half of 2012, IHS believes. The cuts in inventory, however, will be offset by an expected increase in car shipments up to 6 percent, along with the increasing impact of safety mandates.
In particular, this year also will see Japan adopt a mandate on ESC within its shores. Japan’s adoption is expected in October, similar to a timeline projected for Europe, where new models will be fitted with ESC to detect any discrepancy between the driver’s intention and the actual motion of the vehicle—with the ESC system automatically intervening if needed to prevent dangerous skidding.
By 2014, all existing vehicles in Japan as well as new, so-called “mini” vehicles there will be outfitted with ESC—the latter being a local class of vehicle with dimensions smaller than 3.4 meters in length and an engine capacity of 660cc or less. The ESC mandate in Japan is expected to impact a total of 5 million vehicles in 2012, according to IHS Global Insight.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments