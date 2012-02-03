Components | February 03, 2012
Movidius and Toshiba Electronics Europe collaborate
Movidius and Toshiba Electronics Europe collaborate on high resolution 3D system solution for smartphones.
Movidius has partnered with Toshiba Electronics Europe to develop a complete 3D system solution for the smartphone market.
Movidius’ MA1178 has been combined with Toshiba’s 8 Megapixel EDOF (extended depth of field) cameras to enable 3D camera module manufacturers to deliver a compelling 3D imaging solution, ideally suited to top of the range smartphones. EDOF cameras offer distinct advantages over traditional autofocus in terms of 3D synchronisation.
"Movidius’ Myriad 3D solution delivers multimedia features beyond what is offered by any other player in the mobile 3D market," commented Shiro Ando, Vice President, Toshiba Electronics Europe. "Movidius’ leading 3D imaging capabilities complement the high functionality of Toshiba’s EDOF cameras, enabling mobile handset makers to meet consumer demand for a superior 3D mobile experience. Simultaneously, they simplify the manufacturing process by rectifying distortion."
"The team at Movidius is very excited to be partnering with Toshiba to develop this leading 3D solution," commented Sean Mitchell, CEO of Movidius. "Customers seeking to differentiate their product in the highly competitive handset market will benefit from Movidius’ innovative and best quality 3D imaging solution as well as Toshiba’s worldwide leading position as EDOF camera supplier to the mobile phone market.
Movidius’ MA1178 has been combined with Toshiba’s 8 Megapixel EDOF (extended depth of field) cameras to enable 3D camera module manufacturers to deliver a compelling 3D imaging solution, ideally suited to top of the range smartphones. EDOF cameras offer distinct advantages over traditional autofocus in terms of 3D synchronisation.
"Movidius’ Myriad 3D solution delivers multimedia features beyond what is offered by any other player in the mobile 3D market," commented Shiro Ando, Vice President, Toshiba Electronics Europe. "Movidius’ leading 3D imaging capabilities complement the high functionality of Toshiba’s EDOF cameras, enabling mobile handset makers to meet consumer demand for a superior 3D mobile experience. Simultaneously, they simplify the manufacturing process by rectifying distortion."
"The team at Movidius is very excited to be partnering with Toshiba to develop this leading 3D solution," commented Sean Mitchell, CEO of Movidius. "Customers seeking to differentiate their product in the highly competitive handset market will benefit from Movidius’ innovative and best quality 3D imaging solution as well as Toshiba’s worldwide leading position as EDOF camera supplier to the mobile phone market.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments