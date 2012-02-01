Anno Hermanns joins NXP

Led by new hire Anno Hermanns, NXP is establishing a complete RFID tag IC development team in San Jose, California.

Anno brings over 10 years of UHF RFID development and leadership experience to the table. In his new role, Anno will be responsible for building and leading the new RFID IC development team in San Jose. The new North American based team will focus on ultra-low power tag IC architecture, fast non-volatile memories and design collaboration whilst NXP's European RFID team will concentrate on propeling frequency agnostic and applications focused “Best-in-Class” offerings to a whole new level of RFID performance.



“With the clear uptake and our increased share of the RFID market, we are in a position to further expand our team and invest, while others reduce investments. NXP is here to lead and stay in RFID”, said Chris Feige, general manager, tags & labels, NXP Semiconductors. “We look forward to the enhanced team and best in class RFID solutions, which Anno and his new team will build.”



In addition NXP is actively recruiting engineering talent and anticipates completion of the staffing process during the first quarter of 2012.